William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $36.81 Million in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 627,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,810,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Ozon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ozon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,683,000 after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 50,197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 10.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ozon in the first quarter valued at $660,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

NASDAQ OZON traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,160. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.95. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.