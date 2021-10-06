William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $28.90 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485,411 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.71% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $28,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.