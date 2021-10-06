William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $26 Million Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,977 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $26,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CryoLife by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CryoLife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

CRY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,127. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.13 million, a P/E ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.52.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $76.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Equities analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

