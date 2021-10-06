William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,188,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,533 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $179,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $286,000.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

NYSE:PAX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,161. The stock has a market cap of $836.80 million and a P/E ratio of 31.44. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.