William Blair Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.45. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

