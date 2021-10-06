Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.43.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,284. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.75. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$7.42.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,488,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,791,589.04. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $193,450 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

