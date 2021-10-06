WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $228.42 Average PT from Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WEX by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE WEX traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $178.52. 305,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.71. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

