Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by Barclays from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.06.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $96.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.