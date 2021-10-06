Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,450,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 773,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 328,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,139 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 4,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

