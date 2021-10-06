West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) vs. Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares West Bancorporation and Albina Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $109.83 million 4.70 $32.71 million $1.98 15.74 Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

West Bancorporation has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 5.33, indicating that its share price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for West Bancorporation and Albina Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Albina Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 36.93% 18.10% 1.34% Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Albina Community Bancorp on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Albina Community Bancorp Company Profile

Albina Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiaries. It offers traditional loan and deposit products to business in the greater Portland metropolitan area; organizes and manages qualified community reinvestments act investment funds; receives and distributes new market tax credits; and holding of notes and deeds of trusts for properties. The company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

