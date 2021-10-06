Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TENB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,228. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -181.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tenable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tenable by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 14.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

