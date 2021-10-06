Wells Fargo & Company Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $188.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.25.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.18. 15,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. Celanese has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $3,128,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

