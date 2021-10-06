Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/28/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

9/27/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/23/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

DEA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 448,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,034 shares of company stock valued at $892,967. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

