Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

HBI stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 212,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,218. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,318 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after acquiring an additional 741,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

