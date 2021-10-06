Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 4,676.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,919. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.46.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

