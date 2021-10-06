Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of Washington Prime Group worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 405.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:WPG remained flat at $$0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 613,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,837. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.35. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($2.10). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

