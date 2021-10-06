Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $41,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BAND. Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

BAND traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,032. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock worth $107,963 over the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.