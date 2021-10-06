Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $103.06 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,311 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $103,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,671,000 after purchasing an additional 502,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

MGY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 97,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

