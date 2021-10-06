Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 5,765 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.04% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $30,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,789. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

