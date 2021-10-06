Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 304,482 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,482 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $52,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

CCCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

CCCC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,439. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -7.66. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $539,136.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,466. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.