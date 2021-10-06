Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 385,031 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 93,700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004,045. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

