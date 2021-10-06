Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.18 ($186.10).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH opened at €161.10 ($189.53) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €143.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €133.71. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a one year high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.