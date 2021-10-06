Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 176.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

