Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 270 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 175 price objective on Volvo in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 235.78.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.