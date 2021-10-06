Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,932 shares during the quarter. Vocera Communications makes up 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Vocera Communications worth $30,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 199,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,626. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,478. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

