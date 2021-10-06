VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $509,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87.

VIZIO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 3,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,274. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,741,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.