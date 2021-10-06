Vivid Coin Market Cap Achieves $8,820.65 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $8,820.65 and $26.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00059383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00101343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00133094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.29 or 1.00421093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.51 or 0.06502318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.