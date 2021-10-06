Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VC opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.