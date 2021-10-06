Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 435,238 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,671,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.51. 5,419,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

