Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $168.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 909,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,745,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,376,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

