Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315,652 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Virgin Galactic worth $309,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $61,548,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

SPCE stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

