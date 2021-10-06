Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 14,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,707. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03. Vimeo has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

