Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 53,398 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Pembina Pipeline worth $20,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. 620,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

