Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $28.52 Million Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,020 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation accounts for about 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $28,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 345,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.59. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

