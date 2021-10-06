Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $16.21 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $428.79. 235,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.70.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

