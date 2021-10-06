Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.56 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,612,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,944,000 after buying an additional 700,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,195,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,974,000 after buying an additional 237,429 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 10.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,412,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,962,000 after buying an additional 703,868 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,907,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

