Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $36.32 target price on Victrex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victrex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.66.
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.
