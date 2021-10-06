VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $71.82. 18,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,939. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $75.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.