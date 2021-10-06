VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce $374.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.27 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $339.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 252,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,946. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

