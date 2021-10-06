Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Barclays increased their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Veoneer to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of VNE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. 30,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Veoneer by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Veoneer by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

