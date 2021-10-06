Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price Up 3%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.93 and last traded at $63.80. Approximately 5,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,080,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,134 shares of company stock worth $10,809,325. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

