Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 806,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $110,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $136.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,722. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

