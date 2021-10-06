Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $155.15 and a one year high of $229.96.

