Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 254,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,521.8% in the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 133,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $81.85. 37,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

