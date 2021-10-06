Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 188,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,351,792 shares.The stock last traded at $153.51 and had previously closed at $155.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

