Vanessa Donegan Acquires 4,872 Shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Stock

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) insider Vanessa Donegan purchased 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,151.92 ($19,796.08).

Shares of LON FCSS opened at GBX 308.50 ($4.03) on Wednesday. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.50 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 503.08 ($6.57). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 343.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 388.71.

Get Fidelity China Special Situations alerts:

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.