VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,608,000 after buying an additional 123,172 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after buying an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after buying an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,381,000 after buying an additional 1,059,538 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. 28,590,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,999,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

