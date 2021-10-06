Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives $8.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

VLOWY has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Vallourec alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLOWY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 17,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.