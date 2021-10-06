Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 442,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

