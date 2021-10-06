Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc Sells 6,083 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 6,083 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $98,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cc Collier Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39.

NYSE UTZ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. 7,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,216. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

